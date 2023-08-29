Surprise! Steelers trade Kendrick Green to Texans

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded former third-round pick, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, to the Houston Texans, according to Zachary Smith of Steelers Now.

The Steelers will get a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in return from Houston, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Green, the team’s third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, did not ever pan out as a center in the way the team hoped. He was the starting center throughout his rookie season in 2021, but struggled mightily in making the transition both to the NFL and from guard, which he played in college, to center. He was replaced late in the year after an injury by journeyman backup J.C. Hassenauer.

