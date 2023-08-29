Fugitive wanted for attempted murder taken into custody in Washington, sheriff says

A fugitive wanted in New York was taken into custody Monday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Donovan Devost, 30, of New York, was wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and a weapons charge, according to Sheriff Tony Andronas. Deputies, who had information that he was staying at the Red Roof Inn in Washington, set up surveillance in the area and were able to positively identify him and take him into custody without incident.

Devost is being held in the Washington County Jail without bond, awaiting extradition back to New York.

In connection with his arrest, Brittani Daisy, 28, of Louisiana, was taken into custody on felony hindering the apprehension of a fugitive charge. She was placed in the Washington County Jail.

