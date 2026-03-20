Suspected drugs, guns & boat seized during search at Coraopolis home, officials say

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Authorities executed a search warrant for a “major drug seizure” in Coraopolis on Thursday, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Nicholas Giese, 40, of Coraopolis, is facing multiple charges, including possession and intent to deliver and person not to possess a firearm following the search, the DA’s office says.

During the search at Giese’s home, officers reportedly seized 907 grams of suspected cocaine, 32 grams of suspected mushrooms, 2 guns, $29,151 in cash, a vehicle and a boat, the DA’s office says.

“This is a powerful example of the continuing efforts to impact the West End sections of Pittsburgh,” District Attorney Stephen Zappala said. “Our office proudly recognizes and extends its appreciation to all of the partner agencies for their collaboration in this operation.”

Giese was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, the DA’s office says. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 31.

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