Female in crisis surrenders after SWAT situation in Crafton Heights, police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Police (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A female in crisis surrendered after a brief SWAT situation in Crafton Heights.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, crews were in the 1200 block of Earlham Street.

Allegheny County 911 said the call came in at 7:05 a.m.

The female surrendered with incident at around 9:40 a.m., police said. She will be cleared by medics before being taken to a medical facility for further assistance.

