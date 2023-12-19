Man in custody following SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh SWAT teams responded Tuesday afternoon to the city’s South Side for a man barricaded inside a home.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT, EMS and fire were sent to the 400 block of East Carson Street for reports of a barricaded man after a domestic dispute. Allegheny County dispatch officials say the initial call came in just before 11 a.m.

Channel 11′s Christine D'Antonio is on the scene

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials confirmed around 2 p.m. that the man was taken into custody.

Part of East Carson Street was closed while police responded to the incident.

