Man in custody following SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s South Side

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh SWAT teams responded Tuesday afternoon to the city’s South Side for a man barricaded inside a home.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT, EMS and fire were sent to the 400 block of East Carson Street for reports of a barricaded man after a domestic dispute. Allegheny County dispatch officials say the initial call came in just before 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials confirmed around 2 p.m. that the man was taken into custody.

Part of East Carson Street was closed while police responded to the incident.

