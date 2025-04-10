SWAT teams respond to barricaded man in Pittsburgh’s Summer Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — SWAT teams are responding to a man barricaded inside a home near the boundary of the City of Pittsburgh and Ross Township.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that first responders were sent to the 400 block of Ivory Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

Our crews saw multiple police vehicles and SWAT trucks on Evergreen Road between WPXI and Ivory Avenue.

Pittsburgh police tell us that SWAT was called out for a barricaded male, but didn’t immediately have any other information about the situation.

Ross Township police are on scene to assist with traffic control.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group