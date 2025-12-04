Temperatures could match record-low overnight on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Very cold weather will start the day Friday, with most areas waking up to temperatures in the low teens or single digits.

Pittsburgh will drop to around 12 degrees, equaling the current record low temperature of 12 set in 1976.

It will be cold but dry Saturday with highs in the mid-30s, with another quick snowmaker moving in Sunday.

The latest timing brings light snow back into the area after lunch, with temperatures warm enough for a mix of rain in a few spots.

Another shot of snow is in the forecast next week as December continues to overperform when it comes to wintry weather.

