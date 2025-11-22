Temperatures to drop during Light Up Night, overnight

Grab a warm coat before you head out tonight! Temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the 30s. Overnight lows will drop to the lower to mid-30s with a slight chance of a few isolated showers or snow showers possible north of I-80 in spots.

Sunday will be breezy, with gusts of up to 25-30 mph, and some morning clouds will mix with more sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be cool, near average, around 50 degrees. It will still be dry Monday with more clouds at night ahead of the next system that will move in on Tuesday. Area-wide rain showers are expected Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. Lingering rain showers are possible for Wednesday with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Behind this system comes colder air for Thanksgiving Day and for Black Friday shopping. Highs both days will be around the freezing mark, but wind chills in the 20s and overnight lows will fall to the 20s but wind chills should drop to the teens. There is also a chance of scattered lake effect snow showers from time to time, especially on Friday.

