These banks opened and cut the most Pittsburgh branches during past year

PITTSBURGH — Branch consolidation continues to slow in Pittsburgh as the region’s 25 largest banks collectively shuttered eight during the past year. They also opened eight.

That’s according to data recently released by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2025, revealing net branch gains and losses in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro. Net means the number of branches each bank operated as of June 30 and may reflect closures balanced by openings or vice-versa.

The tally appears balanced, but the details differ.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had 67 branches, three less than the previous year. PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had 93 branches, down two from last year but still the largest number in the region.

All told, five had reduced retail office totals by the end of the fiscal year. Huntington Bancshares, KeyBank and WesBanco each shed one site.

On the other hand, F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB) and Bank of America each added two branches to their local count, leading six that registered gains. S&T Bank, CB Financial, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County and Somerset Trust Co. each added one branch.

