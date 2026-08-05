Things get chippy at Steelers training camp as players focus on ‘iron shaping iron’

PITTSBURGH — Tuesday marked the chippiest practice at Steelers Training Camp up to this point.

The first fight of training camp was held off, at least for another day, but there were a few noticeable skirmishes.

The most notable one was during pass protection drills between defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph Day and offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

After practice, Channel 11 asked multiple players if they felt a bit of a shift in the energy.

Rico Dowdle responded by sharing the challenge Mike McCarthy had for them before practice.

“Something that he talked about before practice today in the meet room, just picking up the urgency, picking up the physicality, like you said, the physicality and things like that, so he talked about that before practice, and I think it came out in shows today,” Dowdle said.

The offense continued to make big plays in the two-minute drill.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Roman Wilson in the end zone to end practice.

Pat Freiermuth said yesterday he’s noticed the growth in how the offense moves the ball down the field.

McCarthy credits the work the group put in this spring.

“Our players did the work. You know, they hit the numbers that we needed to hit in the offseason program. There was a few things we didn’t accomplish, which, you know, we did the first couple days there in helmets, you know, with the end-of-game situations. So, yeah, definitely. Now, we’re definitely in the key spot,” McCarthy said.

The biggest theme coming out of practice Tuesday was iron sharpening iron.

That saying came from multiple guys on both sides of the ball.

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