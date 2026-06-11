Three Rivers Arts Festival closing weekend to feature gravity-defying dance group BANDALOOP

PITTSBURGH — With only one weekend left of the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Channel 11 got a sneak peek at one of the headlining performances — and it’s quite a sight.

The “vertical dance company” BANDALOOP was rehearsing for this weekend’s performances of “life || lines.”

Performers turn the side of a Downtown building into a vertical stage, combining climbing, dance and music.

Organizers say BANDALOOP is just one of several attractions planned for the festival’s closing weekend.

“Just come down and hang out in Arts Landing. Have some food, check out what’s happening at the Three Rivers Arts Festival and stick around to see dance on wall that travels the world and has found a new home here in Pittsburgh.”

BANDALOOP will perform Friday from 5-5:30 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m., and again on Saturday from 1-1:30 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

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