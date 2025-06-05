TSA agent accused of stealing money from passenger at Pittsburgh International Airport

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A TSA agent at Pittsburgh International Airport is accused of stealing money from a passenger.

Allegheny County police say a passenger reported missing money just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

TSA agent Richard Bruce, 39, is suspected of intentionally taking the money during a security screening, police say. He has been charged via summons with one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

A TSA spokesperson confirmed the agency is reviewing an allegation made by a passenger.

“We take accusations seriously and are investigating,” the spokesperson said.

Pittsburgh International Airport released this statement:

“Safety and security are always the top priority at Pittsburgh International Airport. We take any allegations of theft at the airport seriously and are working with our partner agencies to assist in the investigation. The individual is not an airport employee, however, airport officials immediately deactivated the individual’s airport badge upon learning of the allegations.”

