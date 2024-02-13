Uber, Lyft drivers to strike for fair pay at Pittsburgh International Airport on Valentine’s Day

PITTSBURGH — As part of a nationwide strike, Uber and Lyft drivers will rally at Pittsburgh International Airport on Valentine’s Day to call for fair pay.

The group said its members would not be taking rides to or from airports in 10 U.S. cities., according to NBC News.

The rally at the Pittsburgh airport, led by the Justice for App Workers coalition, starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Rideshare Waiting Lot and will last until 1 p.m.

“While the cost of living in Pennsylvania continues to climb, drivers are seeing less and less money from each ride as Silicon Valley and Wall Street take an ever-increasing cut of driver earnings, despite drivers footing all industry expenses,” the coalition said in a release.

Organizers cited several reasons for the strike including mounting violence against rideshare drivers, zero job protections against “unfair” app deactivations and earning reductions over the past three years.

Lyft sent the following statement to Channel 11 about the strike:

“We are constantly working to improve the driver experience, which is why just this month we released a series of new offers and commitments aimed at increasing driver pay and transparency. This includes a new earnings commitment and an improved deactivation appeals process. Now, drivers will always make at least 70% of the weekly rider fares after external fees. It’s all part of our new customer-obsessed focus on drivers.”

We’ve also reached out to Uber and are waiting to hear back.

