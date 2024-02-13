Mother, daughter randomly shot at while trying to pull into their driveway in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A mother was randomly shot at multiple times with her daughter in the backseat while trying to pull into their driveway on Cassina Way in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

They were on their way home after getting a bite to eat on Jan. 26 around 8:45 p.m.

Their car was riddled with bullets, some piercing through the doors or window and ricocheting throughout the backseat where the daughter was sitting.

Coming up on 11 News at 6, the mother shares the surveillance video showing the terrifying moments and has a message for the people who opened fire on her and her daughter.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group