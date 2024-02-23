University of Pittsburgh extends fall semester commitment deadline

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh announced Friday it extended its commitment deadline for the upcoming fall semester.

The extension comes after the United States Department of Education announced that student financial aid information from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is delayed until mid-March.

The delay means Pitt financial aid offers will likely be sent around mid-April, barring further delays, the university said.

“Pitt is excitedly awaiting students’ commitments but understands how crucial this decision is, which is why we’re extending the deadline,” said Vice Provost for Enrollment Marc Harding. “The extension ensures that students and families have ample time to review their options and make an informed decision when choosing Pitt.”

The deadline, which was slated for May 1, is now May 15.

The university said it is closely monitoring the situation and will communicate any additional changes directly to students through a variety of channels including www.financialaid.pitt.edu/update.

