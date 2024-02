The coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash in Washington County early Friday morning.

An official told Channel 11 a vehicle went into a tree around 3:15 a.m. This was in the 700 block of Washington Pike in Independence Township.

No other injuries were reported.

