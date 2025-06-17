URA board votes forward funding for downtown affordable housing projects

PITTSBURGH — Two downtown projects included among the seven announced by Gov. Josh Shapiro last fall as part of the $600 million revitalization plan are set to receive more support to go forward from the city.

At its June meeting, the board of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh voted to approve two loans totaling $3.25 million to an affiliate of Columbus-based Woda Cooper Cos. for its renovation of 4 Smithfield, an aging office building near the Smithfield Street Bridge, which the development firm is approved to convert into a 46-unit affordable housing conversion called Smithfield Lofts.

Woda Cooper’s project calls for 46 apartments to be built out of the 1902-constructed building, with 39 of them to meet standards of affordability with two floors to remain office in a conversion project budgeted to cost more than $26 million, with construction to start this summer.

The URA board also voted to approve a $3 million loan, along with a vote to exceed the maximum loan amount of $2 million, to an affiliate of Beacon Communities for its long-awaited renovation of the May Building, an established affordable housing address at the corner of Fifth and Liberty Avenues in the Cultural District downtown.

