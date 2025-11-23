Vietnam veteran in Allison Park gets free gutter protection from local roofing company

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — A local veteran received free gutter protection for his home on Saturday.

Lednor Home Solutions, a local roofing company, participates in the Helmet for Heroes program, which annually provides free gutter protection to a veteran.

This year, the recipient was Ed, a Vietnam veteran residing in Allison Park.

“I think the vets, they don’t get enough recognition for their help, and anything we can do to help a vet as a company, we’re honored to do that,” said Tim O’Brien, sales manager of Lednor Home Solutions.

Ed is the first Pittsburgh area veteran to be assisted by Lednor Home Solutions in their 40 years of involvement with the Helmet for Heroes program.

