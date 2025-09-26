Vikings could be without star defender vs. Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Minnesota Vikings star outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) did not practice for the second consecutive practice on Thursday.

Van Ginkel played just eight snaps last week, but he had two sacks.

It wouldn’t be a shock if the Vikings try to “take it easy” with Van Ginkel this Sunday, Andrew Krammer mentioned via The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if they really try to take it easy on a guy that when he is healthy, he can be one of the more physical edge setting defenders that they got,” Krammer said.

Through three games, the Vikings rank sixth in total defense and are No. 3 in pass defense. The Vikings lead the NFL with seven forced fumbles. To say the least, the Vikings defense presents a daunting task for the Steelers offense.

