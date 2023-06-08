Vote to be taken next week on dissolving Charleroi Water Authority

CHARLEROI, Pa. — People want answers before next week’s vote on dissolving the Charleroi Water Authority. They told Channel 11 they want to know how their service and rates will be impacted.

“I feel that people need to know exactly what is going on, council needs to hear us and hear the people in the community,” said Jeannine Motycki, who lives in Charleroi.

The authority has been providing water to the Mon Valley for almost a century, since 1934. That could be coming to an end soon.

Charleroi boro council members say they’re unable to reach a resolution to continue that service and will vote next week to take it over.

The news is upsetting to some taxpayers who protested outside the borough building on Wednesday night.

“My fear is that rates are going to be exorbitantly high like they have in other communities, ABC is a nonprofit and makes their own rates and low compared to many other places,” Motycki said.

“We want to make sure our water stays affordable, a lot of people in our community are elderly and on fixed incomes,” said Tracey Kash, who lives in Charleroi.

Channel 11 reached out to both ABC and Charleroi Borough council.

“The authority is willing to continue negotiating with the borough but not under the threat of dissolution. We provide water and sewage and do a really great job of providing the services and maintaining the infrastructure at reasonable rates,” ABC said.

The borough tells Channel 11 that ABC would stay in place, workers would keep their jobs, retirees would keep their benefits, and they would not be selling to another company, instead, they’d operate it themselves.

When asked about an increase in prices, they say rates would not increase initially, they’d have to hire an analyst who would help them come up with a rate but believe rates would only go up slightly.

Charleroi residents we spoke to said they fear this will run people out of town.

“Here we are, your gas and electric going up $60 bucks, gas going up $50-60 and now your water bill is going up. They can’t afford that! What’s going to happen in that case? What’s going to happen when people can’t afford to live here?” Motycki said.

The vote is scheduled for next Wednesday.

