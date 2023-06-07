Code Red: Pennsylvania-wide alert issued for poor air quality from Canada wildfires

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Red for the entire commonwealth due to smoke from Canada’s wildfires.

Photos: Smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets northeastern U.S.

🔴It's a code RED day for poor air quality in PA🔴



🔥Smoke from Canadian wildfires arrived yesterday and well see more of it today.



✅Best advice is to limit time outside today & avoid strenuous activity.



Check on those that normally have breathing issues.@PEMAHQ #PAWX pic.twitter.com/zHt7nLjln8 — Jeff Jumper PEMA (@JeffJumperWX) June 7, 2023

Due to smoke from the wildfires, the air quality is expected to be in or near the “unhealthy” range.

For today, northerly winds will bring more waves of wildfire smoke into the region. Canada’s wildfires are being fueled by dry conditions with breezy winds, which will increase the chances of periods of elevated concentrations of air pollutants.

According to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, poor air quality can cause:

Asthma attacks

Eye & sinus irritation

Fatigue

Difficulty breathing

Chest pains

Irritated throat

Increased coughing.

They recommend limiting time outdoors and avoiding strenuous activity. Keep an eye on people with breathing issues.

Similar conditions may continue Thursday, as the northerly flow of wind is expected to keep the smoke from the fires in the direction of Allegheny County.

Companies most significantly contributing to particulate pollution in the Mon Valley region must continue to temporarily reduce particulate emissions.

Residents can help in the reduction of pollutants in the area by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use, avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials, and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Gov. Shapiro issued the following statement on Twitter:

“My team and I have been monitoring this situation over the past 24 hours. Smoke is affecting the entire Commonwealth.

“Children, older people, and people with asthma or a respiratory illness should avoid going outdoors today as much as possible, and we should all avoid strenuous outdoor activity.”

My team and I have been monitoring this situation over the past 24 hours. Smoke is affecting the entire Commonwealth.



Children, older people, and people with asthma or a respiratory illness should avoid going outdoors today as much as possible, and we should all avoid strenuous… https://t.co/HsZriBxB4g — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 7, 2023

