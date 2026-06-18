Washington County leads Pennsylvania in natural gas impact fee collection

Washington County will receive nearly twice as much this year from Pennsylvania’s impact fee on natural gas production and remained the county that received the most money.

It received $7.807 million in the latest disbursement from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which distributes midyear the proceeds from the Act 13 fees on natural gas producers. That’s compared to $4.96 million a year ago. The increase is due to the 48% rise in impact fee collection to $243.877 million in 2025 compared with $164.592 million in 2024. Higher prices were among the reasons.

Washington County edged out Susquehanna’s $7.479 million as the top-grossing county. Washington County has the most wells, 2,148 compared to Susquehanna’s 2,085. The top five also included Bradford County ($6.081 million), Greene ($5.495 million) and Lycoming ($4.108 million). Butler County was No. 7 with $2.543 million, according to the PUC. Greene was up from $3.44 million a year ago; Butler was up from $1.61 million.

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