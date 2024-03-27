WATCH: Pittsburgh Penguins tribute video for Jake Guentzel

PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel made his return to PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night in a Carolina Hurricanes uniform.
>> Pittsburgh Penguins trade Jake Guentzel to Carolina Hurricanes
The Penguins shared a tribute video for Guentzel, who was traded to the Hurricanes earlier in March.
>> PHOTOS: Jake Guentzel’s career with the Pittsburgh Penguins
The team only makes tribute videos for former players who have won a Stanley Cup with them.
Forever a Stanley Cup Champion and Penguins legend.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 26, 2024
Thanks for the memories, Jake. Stay cool. Never change. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/bmTEL4zsmp
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group