WATCH: Pittsburgh Penguins tribute video for Jake Guentzel

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup Trophy after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel made his return to PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night in a Carolina Hurricanes uniform.

The Penguins shared a tribute video for Guentzel, who was traded to the Hurricanes earlier in March.

The team only makes tribute videos for former players who have won a Stanley Cup with them.

