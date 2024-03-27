WATCH: Pittsburgh Penguins tribute video for Jake Guentzel

PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel made his return to PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night in a Carolina Hurricanes uniform.

The Penguins shared a tribute video for Guentzel, who was traded to the Hurricanes earlier in March.

The team only makes tribute videos for former players who have won a Stanley Cup with them.

Forever a Stanley Cup Champion and Penguins legend.



Thanks for the memories, Jake. Stay cool. Never change. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/bmTEL4zsmp — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 26, 2024

