SOUTH PARK, Pa. — A portion of a busy road in the South Hills is closed due to a water main break.

Brownsville Road at Summit Station in South Park is closed in both directions. Our photographer at the scene could see major damage left behind on the roadway.

The South Park Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

