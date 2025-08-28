Water main break in same area leads to 2-hour delay for Chartiers Valley School District

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An ongoing issue with a water line in Collier Township continues to impact Chartiers Valley School District.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Castagna announced that all schools within the district will operate on a two-hour delay schedule on Thursday.

Parkway students will report to the same bus stop and follow the same schedule as yesterday, the district said.

The line initially broke on Tuesday, leading to an early dismissal at the Primary School.

The district was then on a virtual learning day on Wednesday due to the break.

Thoms Run Road is currently closed between Prestley and Steen roads due to the water main break.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group