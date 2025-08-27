Chartiers Valley School District holding remote classes Wednesday because of water main break

Students in the Chartiers Valley School District will learn from home on Wednesday because of a water main break.

A water line broke on Thoms Run Road on Tuesday, the second day of school.

Water Main Break on Thoms Run Road Water Main Break on Thoms Run Road (WPXI/WPXI)

The school district dismissed students at 12:30 p.m. as a result.

Pennsylvania Water restored water service briefly, but Superintendent Dr. Daniel Castagna said the line broke again late Tuesday night.

Classes will be held online for all students in all grades on Wednesday as crews continue to work.

Castagna said the decision is final and will not change.

“Thank you again for your patience, flexibility, and continued partnership. Together, we are keeping our students safe and supported through every challenge,” said Castagna.

