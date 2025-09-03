Water main relocation will limit part of busy road in Dravosburg to 1 lane

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Part of a busy road in Dravosburg will be limited to one lane while crews relocate a water main.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike say Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard will be restricted between Bettis Road and Fifth Street.

The restriction will begin Friday and last through October.

Crews will relocate a water main to prepare for future construction of the Mon/Fayette Expressway.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group