Water shoots from ground after main break in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A water main break sent water shooting into the air in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

The break started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Amanda Street on Wednesday.

The water has since been turned off. A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water said that a few customers are impacted, and repairs are expected to be completed later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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