White Oak man accused of exposing himself to 82-year-old woman after asking her to pray for him

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A man is accused of exposing himself to an 82-year-old woman in White Oak.

On Thursday, the White Oak Police Department said they had filed charges against Anthony Stamerra, 65.

Police said Stamerra knocked on the victim’s door and asked her to pray for him. The victim knew who he was and allowed him to enter her home.

Investigators believe the two talked about religious items on the victim’s wall for a few minutes before he exposed himself to her.

Police said Stamerra told the victim he would never hurt her as she yelled at him to get out of the house.

“Stamerra entered the residence to prey on the victim through their religion,” the White Oak Police Department said.

Police say they have received information indicating that Stamerra may have more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Binder by calling 412-672-9726. Callers can leave tips anonymously.

White Oak police worked with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office Elder Abuse Unit on the case. They approved the charges of open lewdness and indecent exposure.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group