Woman accused of slapping child, threatening neighbors with knife in Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is accused of threatening her neighbors with a knife and slapping a child in Westmoreland County.

Information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said police were called to Sandal Wood Drive on June 16 for reports of a woman threatening people with a knife and causing a disturbance.

Allegheny Township police said they saw Heavenly Price, 22, yelling from an apartment at people who were on a nearby playground.

An eight-year-old child told police that Price slapped her across the face.

An adult told police that Price had thrown her to the ground by pulling on her head.

Police said Price was belligerent at the scene and that she resisted arrest. She is accused of spitting in an officer’s face.

She is facing charges of assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault, terroristic threats, obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group