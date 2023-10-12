Woman facing drug charges wanted by North Strabane Township police

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman facing charges related to drug possession is wanted by North Strabane Township police.

According to the North Strabane Township Police Department, Rhonda Lou Challinor, 45, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

Challinor is described as having blonde hair and green eyes. She’s 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Challinor’s last known location was in Washington, Pennsylvania, police said.

Anyone with information on Challinor’s whereabouts is asked to call North Strabane police’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (724) 746-8474 or email tips@nstpd.com.

Anyone who sees Challinor is asked not to approach her and instead call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group