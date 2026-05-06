Woman shot in arm after over 40 rounds were fired in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot after 40 rounds were fired in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the 7300 block of Stranahan Street at 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm when they arrived.

Investigators said over 40 shell casings were found in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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