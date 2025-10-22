Workers, shoppers in Strip District express concerns as lines painted for new Penn Avenue bike lanes

PITTSBURGH — Crews have started painting lines for new bike lanes along Penn Avenue in the Strip District.

Work is part of the City of Pittsburgh’s Penn Avenue Rightsizing project. Aimed at improving roadway safety between 22nd and 31st streets, the project has been met with some pushback.

Coming up at 6:15 p.m. on 11 News, reporter Andrew Havranek hears concerns from people who work and shop in the area.

