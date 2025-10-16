Judge allows controversial Penn Avenue Rightsizing project to continue with changes

PITTSBURGH — The controversial Penn Avenue Rightsizing project will proceed, though not as originally planned.

The City of Pittsburgh’s project would reconfigure a stretch of Penn Avenue between 22nd and 31st streets in the Strip District to include a dedicated bike lane.

Plans drew criticism, particularly from some nearby business owners, who raised concerns about how the change would impact deliveries, first responder vehicles and customers.

The Strip District Business Association filed a lawsuit against the city and its Department of Mobility and Infrastructure in late September, requesting a judge to “enter a permanent injunction” to stop the project from moving forward.

The judge granted that injunction, which would stand until a hearing on Thursday.

On Thursday, the judge removed the injunction and ordered that the project be permitted to proceed immediately, with some changes.

The order says the project will not include a “parking protected bicycle lane.” Rather, it will include a double-buffered bicycle lane.

Additionally, the order says the project will leave no less than 20 feet of the roadway width unobstructed.

The defendants, the Strip District Business Association, are ordered to “remain open” to the city and DOMI’s input on loading zones, as related to the project.

In response to the order, project supporter BikePGH issued a statement that reads in part:

“While the original plan has been altered, the new design adds clarity to Penn Ave that includes safety features to reduce aggressive driving, makes it easier for pedestrians to cross the street and provides space for residents who ride a bike. We are grateful that a consensus has seemingly been reached, and welcome the improvements to safety, not just for people riding bikes, but also for those who are walking, driving and taking transit to the Strip District.”

