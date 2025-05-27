WPXI wins prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

PITTSBURGH — WPXI has been honored with a 2025 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

The award is among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

WPXI received the award in the following category:

Continuing Coverage: Assassination Attempt in Butler

One of the biggest stories of 2024 happened in our backyard. Our crews were covering a rally for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump when shots were fired. Our crew scrambled to safety while still reporting the story and getting reactions from witnesses. In the days that followed, our investigative team went into action, asking the tough questions and about what happened and why law enforcement weren’t on the same page

WPXI is part of Region 11, which includes television stations in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Regional winners are under consideration for National Edward R. Murrow Awards, which will be announced later this year.

