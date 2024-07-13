Local

LIVE UPDATES: Reported shots fired at Trump Rally, Former President Donald Trump rushed off stage

By WPXI.com News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump was removed from the stage after reported shots were fired while he was rallying in Butler County.

A group of Secret Service members surrounded Trump as they escorted him to a nearby vehicle.

Trump did appear to have blood on him when he was removed from the stage but he raised a fist to his audience as he was pulled away.

The Secret Service later released a statement saying they “implemented protective measures and the former President is safe.”

UPDATE 7:29 p.m.:

Sen. Bob Casey said that he is monitoring the situation, adding that “political violence is never acceptable.”

UPDATE 7:13 p.m.:

The Secret Service released a statement on X saying they “implemented protective measures and the former President is safe.”

UPDATE 7:05 p.m.

The Donald Trump campaign has issued a statement saying that the former president “is fine” and is being treated at a local medical facility.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro issued a statement after the incident saying that violence against any political figure is unacceptable.

