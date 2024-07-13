LIVE UPDATES: Reported shots fired at Trump Rally, Former President Donald Trump rushed off stage

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump was removed from the stage after reported shots were fired while he was rallying in Butler County.

A group of Secret Service members surrounded Trump as they escorted him to a nearby vehicle.

Trump did appear to have blood on him when he was removed from the stage but he raised a fist to his audience as he was pulled away.

The Secret Service later released a statement saying they “implemented protective measures and the former President is safe.”

UPDATE 7:29 p.m.:

Sen. Bob Casey said that he is monitoring the situation, adding that “political violence is never acceptable.”

I am monitoring the situation at President Trump’s rally in Butler and I’ve reached out the State Police to offer support. Political violence is never acceptable and I am hoping former president Trump & all attendees are safe. Everyone in Butler should listen to law enforcement. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:13 p.m.:

The Secret Service released a statement on X saying they “implemented protective measures and the former President is safe.”

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 7:05 p.m.

The Donald Trump campaign has issued a statement saying that the former president “is fine” and is being treated at a local medical facility.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN STATEMENT:



“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro issued a statement after the incident saying that violence against any political figure is unacceptable.

Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable.



It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.



I have been briefed on the situation. @PAStatePolice are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 13, 2024

