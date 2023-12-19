You can get free admission to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium on Dec. 27; here’s how

Enjoy a free day at the zoo while helping others across southwestern Pennsylvania at the same time.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, along with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, is hosting its annual Donation Day on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Visitors can enjoy free daytime admission with donations of non-perishable food items, such as canned dry goods.

Items will be collected in the zoo parking lot during the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Donation Day free admission can not be used for additional daytime paid programming or the Zoo Lights Drive-Thru.

Qualifying items must be non-perishable, shelf-stable and have not yet past their expiration dates. No glass items will be accepted.

Items most needed by the Food Bank include:

Canned fruits packed in 100% juice

Low sodium/ no salt added canned vegetables

Low sodium/ no salt added canned beans and soup

Canned tuna or chicken packed in water

Whole-grain cereal, oats, and pasta

Peanut butter

Paper products

Household items

Hygiene items

Items for infants and children

Items for seniors

The zoo said last year, over 4,000 guests came together to donate 5,536 pounds (more than 2.5 tons) of food.

Click here for more information about the event and items needed by the Food Bank.

