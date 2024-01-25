Man charged after leading police on chase, putting students in danger

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A local man is facing charges for leading police on a chase and putting students in danger.

Randal Nelson Junior is charged with more than a dozen criminal counts including reckless driving, aggravated assault, and evading arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, officers on patrol on Lobinger Avenue in Braddock Hills Wednesday afternoon spotted a gold Hyundai Sonata that was known to them from a previous incident.

The car did not come to a complete stop at a stop sign, so police followed it and tried to pull the vehicle over in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Yost Boulevard.

The complaint said Nelson Junior backed the car up, hitting one of the patrol cruisers. He sped away through the parking lot of the Braddock Hills Shopping Center, accelerating towards the police cruisers — and eventually towards the Propel Charter School as students were being dismissed.

Nelson Junior crashed onto another vehicle on Ardmore Boulevard and then tried to run from police, the complaint said.

He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

Nelson Junior and his brother, Ra’Qwuan Nelson, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were both wanted on outstanding warrants.

