Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — A man died after being hit by a vehicle in the Strip District on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of Liberty Avenue at 8 p.m.

The victim, who police said was in his late 50s, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation indicated the victim stepped off the sidewalk and wasn’t in a designated crosswalk.

The man driving the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

