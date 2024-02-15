Man shot during argument outside Greyhound bus station

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot during an argument outside the Greyhound bus station in downtown Pittsburgh.

Video shows a heavy police presence at the station around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a man who had just gotten off a bus from New York was trying to get into a vehicle when there was an argument between people in the car.

The victim was shot in the foot.

He told police he did not know the people involved in the altercation.

The vehicle involved left the shooting scene and was found unoccupied in the city of Butler.

