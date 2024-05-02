Woman accused of smash-and-grab theft at Twin Lakes Park, using stolen card to make withdrawals

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman they say stole someone’s driver’s license during a smash-and-grab theft at Twin Lakes Park.

Westmoreland County Park Police said a woman used the victim’s driver’s license to make unauthorized withdrawals from their bank account.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call (724) 830-3567 or send Westmoreland County Park Police a message via Facebook.

