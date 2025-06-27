Most common languages spoken at home in Greater York and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the York metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#10. Hindi

- 2,112 speakers (0.17% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

that_shade // Shutterstock

#9. Gujarati

- 2,584 speakers (0.21% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#8. German

- 2,593 speakers (0.21% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#7. French

- 3,034 speakers (0.25% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#6. Vietnamese

- 3,471 speakers (0.28% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#5. Arabic

- 3,727 speakers (0.3% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Chinese

- 3,772 speakers (0.31% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vixit // Shutterstock

#3. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 6,210 speakers (0.5% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

hutch photography // Shutterstock

#2. West Germanic Languages

- 6,731 speakers (0.55% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 64,670 speakers (5.24% of population)