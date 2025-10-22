Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'The Seam'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'YouTube Sports Series, Military Veteran'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Army Veteran (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Defining Destiny: A Documentary Short'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Sister No. 1 (models, female, 18-25)

--- Sister No. 2 (models, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'The Same But Different'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Natasha (lead, female, 18-25)

--- JACE (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Iris (DJ name: Saltwater) (lead, trans female, 20-26)

- Average hourly rate: $47

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Valley Beneath Us'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lee Washington (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Miss Haley (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Lewis (supporting, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Ten Minutes With'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Talent (lead, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'Crunch Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Travis (lead, 18-28)

--- Joel (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Stan (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'72 Hours,' Bouncers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High End Club Bouncers (background extra, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.