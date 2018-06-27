0 Weird visitor from outer space – 'Oumuamua – was a comet after all

The weird, cigar-shaped outer-space object that flew through our solar system last year was a comet after all, scientists reported Wednesday in a new study.

The traveling body, named 'Oumuamua (Hawaiian for "scout" or "messenger"), had been the object of debate: Astronomers initially classified it as a comet, then an asteroid and finally the first of a new class of "interstellar objects."

Now it's back to being called a comet, as it's motion was not solely guided by the pull of the sun’s gravity as a planet or asteroid would be, according to study lead author Marco Micheli, an astronomer with the European Space Agency.

“Unexpectedly, we found that ʻOumuamua was not slowing down as much as it should have due to just gravitational forces,” he said.

Micheli and his team report the object’s path and acceleration are best explained not just by gravity, but also by the water vapor and gases that a comet typically expels.

“We think this is a tiny, weird comet,” Micheli said. “We can see in the data that its boost is getting smaller the farther away it travels from the sun, which is typical for comets.”

"It’s definitely an exciting discovery,” he added.

The object was shaped like a cigar and was about a quarter-mile long. Telescopes first spotted it in October as it zipped through the inner solar system.

Astronomers say the comet may well have been wandering through our Milky Way galaxy, unattached to any star system, for hundreds of millions of years before its chance encounter with our own solar system.

The University of Toronto’s Alan Jackson, who was not involved in the study, remains unconvinced of its true identity. “But this is certainly an interesting new piece of information for us to chew on,” he said.

Astronomers believe that interstellar comets such as 'Oumuamua pass through our solar system about once a year, but they are faint and hard to spot and have been missed until now.

The study was published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed British journal Nature.

