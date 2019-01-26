Frozen alligators pop noses above icy water in North Carolina

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. - Alligators preparing for the cold froze in place and popped their noses above icy water in a North Carolina swamp.
Eighteen American alligators froze in place with their noses above the water in a state of brumanation, which is similar to hibernation, Shallotte River Swamp Park manager George Howard said.
Alligators at the 65-acre park have braved freezing temperatures before. Last January, the alligators froze and thawed out days later with no apparent injuries.
