Frozen alligators pop noses above icy water in North Carolina

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. - Alligators preparing for the cold froze in place and popped their noses above icy water in a North Carolina swamp.

    Eighteen American alligators froze in place with their noses above the water in a state of brumanation, which is similar to hibernation, Shallotte River Swamp Park manager George Howard said

    Alligators at the 65-acre park have braved freezing temperatures before. Last January, the alligators froze and thawed out days later with no apparent injuries. 

    The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

