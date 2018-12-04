National Day of Mourning: What is open, what is closed on Wednesday

Americans will observe a National Day of Mourning on Wednesday, the day a state funeral will be held for former president George H.W. Bush.
Bush died Friday night at his Houston, Texas, home. He was 94.
A National Day of Mourning is rare in the United States and is generally observed when a former president dies. The federal government is closed for the day and other services are affected as well.
Bush will lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol until Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. ET. His casket will then be taken to the National Cathedral for a state funeral to be held at 11 a.m. ET.
Speakers at the service will include former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, former Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson, historian and presidential biographer Jon Meacham and Bush’s son, former President George W. Bush.
In addition to Bush’s funeral service at the National Cathedral, here is what will happen on Wednesday:
- The flag of the United States will be displayed at “half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions for a period of 30 days from the day of his death,” according to the White House website.
- All federal offices will be closed and most federal employees will be excused from work. Some employees, those in essential roles, will report to work.
- The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.
- The U.S. Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery, though some package delivery will continue. All post offices will be closed.
- Some banks and courts will be closed.
- The House has canceled all scheduled votes for the week.
- The Senate will not have any votes until after Wednesday's funeral.
