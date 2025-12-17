Springdale Borough Council approves conditional use permit for data center project

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — One Allegheny County community is one step closer to building a massive data center.

Springdale Borough councilmembers voted 5-2 on Tuesday to approve a conditional use permit for the project, which is planned to be built at the old Cheswick Generation Station site.

This comes just over a week after the zoning board unanimously approved other project conditions, things like the height of the building parking and security.

Dozens of Springdale residents have spoken out against the data center in the past several months, and even held a protest before the meeting.

