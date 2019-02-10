Police: Groom assaults teen waitress at his wedding reception

RICHBORO, Pa. - A groom left his wedding reception in handcuffs after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage waitress and then punching another employee during an ensuing brawl, NJ.com reported.
Matthew Aimers, 31, of Willingboro, New Jersey, was arrested Nov. 25 as his wedding wrapped up at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro, Pennsylvania, according to the website. He was arraigned Wednesday in a Bucks County court of charges of indecent assault, indecent exposure, imprisonment of a minor, harassment, and related offenses, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Police say the groom approached a teenage employee of the county club during his own reception and propositioned her for sex. When she refused, police say he followed her into a bathroom and assaulted her. https://t.co/CVQaStIgBJ— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 8, 2019
According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Aimers approached the waitress at the Northampton Valley Country Club during his reception and propositioned her for sex, NJ.com reported.
The woman refused, but later in the evening Aimers allegedly followed her into a women’s bathroom and assaulted her, WPVI reported.
According to court records, the woman told police that Aimers said, "Can you kiss me like you mean it?" and offered her $100, the Cherry Hill Courier Post reported.
Aimers then allegedly started fighting several other people and verbally assaulted police, NJ.com reported.
Aimers’ attorney, Louis Busico, told the Inquirer that Aimers “absolutely denies all charges.”
“He maintains his innocence, and he looks forward to clearing his name when this is all concluded,” Busico told the newspaper.
