President Trump in Davos says NATO should allow the US to take Greenland but he won’t use force

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that he wants to “get Greenland, including right, title and ownership,” but said he would not use force to do so while repeatedly deriding European allies and vowing that NATO should not try to block U.S. expansionism.

In an extraordinary speech at the World Economic Forum, the president said he was asking for “a piece of ice, cold and poorly located.” He said the U.S. had effectively saved Europe during World War II and even declared of NATO: “It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades.”

Even as Trump tried to downplay his designs on Greenland, the implications of his remarks could be enormous, potentially rupturing an alliance that has held firm since the dawn of the Cold War and seemed among the globe’s most unshakable pacts.

NATO was founded by leading European nations and Canada, which have been steadfast in saying Greenland is not for sale and cannot be wrested from Denmark. That means the Davos meeting could be could be just the beginning of a larger standoff that may eventually reshape geopolitics worldwide.

Trump, though, simply urged NATO to stand aside and added an ominous warning.

“We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it,” Trump said. “You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember.”

Despite that, he also acknowledged: “We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be frankly unstoppable. But I won’t do that, OK?”

“I don’t have to use force,” he said. “I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

Instead, he called for opening “immediate negotiations” for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

“This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America,” Trump said. “That’s our territory.”

Trump suggests Europe is fizzling while U.S. booms

The president has spent weeks saying that the U.S. will get control of Greenland no matter what it takes, arguing that Washington should be in charge to counter threats in the surrounding Arctic sea by Russia and China.

Trump also argued at every turn that the U.S. is booming and its economy is strong, in sharp contrast, he said, to Europe.

“I want to see Europe go good, but it’s not heading in the right direction,” said Trump, who also noted, “We want strong allies, not seriously weakened ones.” He said of European economies, “You all follow us down, and you follow us up.”

Trump turning the Davos gathering upside-down began even before he got there.

His arrival was delayed after a minor electrical problem on Air Force One forced a return to Washington to switch aircraft. As Trump’s motorcade headed down a narrow road to the speech site, onlookers — including some skiers — lined the route. Some made obscene gestures, and one held up a paper cursing the president.

Billionaires and business leaders nonetheless sought seats inside the forum’s Congress Hall, which had a capacity of around 1,000, to hear Trump’s keynote address. By the time he began, it was standing room only. Attendees used headsets to listen to the speech in six languages besides English. Attendees mostly stood and offered applause, some merely polite, as Trump took the stage.

Trump is also expected to have around five bilateral meetings with foreign leaders, though further details were not provided. There are more than 60 other heads of state attending the forum.

Tariff threat looms large

Trump has threatened steep U.S. import taxes on Denmark and seven other allies unless they negotiate a transfer of the semi-autonomous territory — a concession the European leaders indicated they won’t make.

Trump said the tariffs would start at 10% next month and climb to 25% in June, rates that would be high enough to increase costs and slow growth, potentially hurting Trump’s efforts to tamp down the high cost of living.

The president in a text message that circulated among European officials this week also linked his aggressive stance on Greenland to last year’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize. In the message, he told Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, that he no longer felt “an obligation to think purely of Peace.”

Even before his speech, Trump’s Greenland ambitions rankled Europe.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed during his weekly questioning in the House of Commons, “Britain will not yield on our principles and values about the future of Greenland under threats of tariffs, and that is my clear position.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his address to the forum, urged fellow leaders to reject acceptance of “the law of the strongest” while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that should Trump move forward with the tariffs, the bloc’s response “will be unflinching, united and proportional.”

The U.S. stock market, meanwhile, appeared to be bouncing back on Wednesday from its worst day since October, as Trump’s talk of Greenland-related tariffs spooked investors. There were still some lingering signs of fear over the issue, however.

Trump’s housing plan overshadowed

The White House had insisted Trump would focus his Davos address on how to lower housing prices in the U.S. — part of an effort to bring down the cost of living, which continues to rise and threatens to become a major liability for the White House and Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Greenland instead carried the day, with Trump lashing at Denmark for being “ungrateful” for the U.S. protection of the Arctic island during the World War II. He also mistakenly referred to Iceland, mixing up that country with Greenland four times during his speech and for the fifth time since Tuesday.

When he finally did mention housing in his speech, Trump suggested he did not support a measure to encourage affordability. He said bringing down rising home prices hurts property values and makes homeowners who once felt wealthy because of the equity in their houses feel poorer.

U.S. home sales are at a 30-year low with rising prices and elevated mortgage rates keeping many prospective buyers out of the market. Trump previously announced plans to buy $200 billion in mortgage securities to help lower interest rates on home loans, and he has called for a ban on large financial companies buying houses.

Meanwhile, experts and economists are warning that Trump’s Greenland tariff threat could disrupt the U.S. economy if it blows up the trade truce reached last summer between the U.S. and the EU.

Promoting the ‘Board of Peace’

On Thursday, Trump plans to attend an event focused on the “Board of Peace,” meant to oversee a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and possibly take on a broader mandate, potentially rivaling the United Nations. Some European nations have so far been non-committal about participating.

“You know, the United Nations should be doing this,” Trump said Wednesday of his efforts to halt the fighting in Gaza and other conflicts around the world.

Weissert and Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jamey Keaten in Davos and Michelle L. Price in Washington contributed to this report.

