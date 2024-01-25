Person injured in house fire near Brentwood High School

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight house fire in Brentwood.

Firefighters were called to a home on Windsor Road just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. The house is just off of Brownsville Road and across the street from Brentwood High School.

Pictures posted on Facebook by the Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company show smoke and flames coming through the roof of the home.

Firefighters spent several hours on the scene.

The victim’s condition is not known.

